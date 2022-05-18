ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
May 18, 2022
Two students from Pakistan shine in global science competition

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: The International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF), a program of Society for Science & Engineering, the world’s largest international science competition is held on yearly basis. Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 63 countries are awarded the opportunity to showcase their independent research.

This year two students from Pak-Turk Maarif Int’l Schools & Colleges, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Girls Campus, Karachi got the golden opportunity to represent Pakistan on this global platform.

They were selected as the finalist in this competition to attend ISEF – REGENERON 2022 which is held in Atlanta, USA.

This Science Fair is composed of three rounds – One is the regional round, which was held in Karachi, Sindh.

The second round is the national round, which was held in Lahore and, Final round was in Atlanta, USA.

Our two students, Talia Kulsoom and Ume Kulsoom from Grade 12 under the supervision of Ms. Hira Bashir got the 1st position in the category of Physical Science. The Project title is “Vegan Leather Obtained from Cedrus Deodara (tree)”. Our intelligent students believe in the green world and in the conservation of resources, which encouraged them to come up with this unique idea.

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, serving community for education with 28 campuses all over Pakistan under the umbrella of Turkish Maarif Foundation, says a release.

