KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 97,153 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,888 tonnes of import cargo and 12,265 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 84,888 comprised of 18,115 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,162 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 9,155 tonnes of DAP, 5,416 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 40 tonnes of Tyre Scrap and 47,000 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,265 tonnes comprised of 8,789 tonnes of containerized cargo, 55 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,974 tonnes of Clinker, 447 Tons of Rice.

Some, 2089 containers comprising of 1094 containers import and 995 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 522 of 20’s and 286 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 249 of 20’s and 80 of 40’s loaded containers while 42 of 20’s and 272 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Nearly 03 ships, namely Wide Hotel, MT Karachi and MT Lahore have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, OOCL New York, As Clementina, Er Sweden, La Boheme and Tiger Heibei have sailed out from Karachi Port. Around 08 ships namely, MD Jade, SSL Brahamaputra, MSC Malin, OEL Kedarnath, KMTC Delhi, YM Saturn, Jolly Perla and Ever Ursula were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MeratusJayawijaya, SC Taipei and Battersea Park left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Great Spring and Tailwinds are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 167,688 tonnes, comprising 146,336 tonnes imports cargo and 21,352 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,649` Containers (393 TEUs Imports and 1,256 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Golden Denise, IVS Prestwick, Yangze and MSC Elaine & two more ships, Lisa and Star Cepheus carrying Chemicals, Coal, Soyabean, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, MW-4, FAP, QICT and PQEPT on Monday, 16th May-2022.

