BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
18 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,726.06
High: 42,887.61
Low: 42,605.11
Net Change: 58.74
Volume (000): 97,153
Value (000): 4,899,879
Makt Cap (000) 1,698,703,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,610.05
NET CH. (+) 44.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,366.27
NET CH. (-) 50.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,532.87
NET CH. (+) 32.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,240.75
NET CH. (-) 25.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,640.30
NET CH. (+) 1.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,207.39
NET CH. (+) 34.95
------------------------------------
As on: 17-May-2022
====================================
