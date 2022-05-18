ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
May 18, 2022
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,726.06
High:                      42,887.61
Low:                       42,605.11
Net Change:                    58.74
Volume (000):                 97,153
Value (000):               4,899,879
Makt Cap (000)         1,698,703,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,610.05
NET CH.                    (+) 44.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,366.27
NET CH.                    (-) 50.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,532.87
NET CH.                    (+) 32.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,240.75
NET CH.                    (-) 25.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,640.30
NET CH.                     (+) 1.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,207.39
NET CH.                    (+) 34.95
------------------------------------
As on:                   17-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

