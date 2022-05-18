KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,726.06 High: 42,887.61 Low: 42,605.11 Net Change: 58.74 Volume (000): 97,153 Value (000): 4,899,879 Makt Cap (000) 1,698,703,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,610.05 NET CH. (+) 44.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,366.27 NET CH. (-) 50.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,532.87 NET CH. (+) 32.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,240.75 NET CH. (-) 25.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,640.30 NET CH. (+) 1.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,207.39 NET CH. (+) 34.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022