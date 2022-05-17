ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rally following solid April retail sales data

AFP 17 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday following a solid US retail sales report, even as Dow member Walmart tumbled following disappointing earnings.

US retail sales rose 0.9 percent in April as auto sales rebounded and categories such as electronics, home furnishings and restaurants saw strong gains.

The report suggested the continued strength of the American consumer, although some of the gains also went to higher prices for gasoline and other staples.

Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh

“The key takeaway from the report, which is not adjusted for inflation, is that higher pricing helped in the sales growth, yet spending increased across most discretionary categories,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent at 32,536.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 4,063.52, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 percent to 11,926.29.

Walmart slid more than eight percent as it reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly profits to $2.1 billion due to higher costs for labor, food and fuel.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks rally following solid April retail sales data

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Read more stories