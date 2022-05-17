Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday after it led a rally across Asian markets over the hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening businesses after weeks of Covid lockdowns.

The Hang Seng rose 3.27 percent, or 652.31 points, to 20,602.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index also rose 0.65 percent, or 19.95 points, to 3,093.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, the mainland’s second exchange, bumped up 0.73 percent, or 14.04 points, to 1,940.05.