ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.39%)
ASL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.37%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TREET 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.2%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,223 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 78.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 42,676 Increased By 8.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,226 Increased By 13.5 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China COVID relief pushes European shares up over 1%

Reuters 17 May, 2022

European shares jumped 1.5% on Tuesday, on hopes that demand in China could be sustained as authorities looked to relax COVID-19 restrictions that had started to squeeze the world’s second-largest economy.

Travel and commodity-linked stocks rose 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively, while banks and industrial stocks were among sectors providing the biggest boost to the main index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index had ended flat on Monday after data showed growth slowing in China.

However, risk appetite got a boost on Tuesday after Shanghai achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, which could lead to the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

“The markets (have) been obsessed with what’s going on in China and essentially that is the singular major catalyst,” said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities, adding that supply chain challenges and developments around lockdowns in China had affected markets.

European shares flat after weak China data, miners limit fall

Worries about growth in China, a higher interest rate environment squeezing economic momentum, and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war have dented markets this year, with the STOXX 600 hitting near one-year lows in March.

Markets have also witnessed volatility. The region-wise benchmark hit two-month lows last week, but has since rallied almost 5% from that level. For the year, it is down around 10%. “We’ve had a pretty brutal six weeks. So, people jump on any excuse to buy… and we’re in pretty thin volumes as well, so it doesn’t take a lot of buying to move the markets,” Temperton said.

Among individual shares, French power group ENGIE firmed 6% after it posted higher first-quarter profits and raised its 2022 outlook while saying it was in talks with Russia’s Gazprom regarding changing the payment scheme for gas supplies.

Daimler Truck Holding and Spain’s Caixabank rallied more than 4% each on upbeat forecasts. Limiting gains for Europe’s telecom index and London’s FTSE 100 index, however, Vodafone fell 2.4% on forecasting earnings growth for the current year below market expectations.

Power generation company ContourGlobal soared 33.7% after US private-equity firm KKR agreed to buy the firm for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).

M&C Saatchi rallied 9.2% after it received a fresh takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria, valuing the British advertising group at 253.6 million pounds ($314 million).

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

China COVID relief pushes European shares up over 1%

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our energy problems: Dastgir

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to PM

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Read more stories