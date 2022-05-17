ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
May 17, 2022
Business & Finance

Pakistan's largest solar power project to be developed by Yellow Door Energy for Colony Textiles

Lahore, Pakistan, February 21, 2022: Yellow Door Energy, the largest solar developer in Pakistan and the Middle ...
Sponsored Content 17 May, 2022

LAHORE: Yellow Door Energy, the largest solar developer in Pakistan and the Middle East, has signed a solar power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Colony Textile Mills Limited (PSX: CTM), the leading producer of quality yarns and fabrics in Pakistan. This landmark agreement brings forth the development of a 14 megawatt-peak solar plant, the largest single-site solar plant in Pakistan.

Over 22,200 solar panels will be installed at Colony Textiles’ spinning factory in Multan. Covering an area as large as 8 cricket fields, the solar power plant will generate 21,300 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 13,500 tonnes. This is in line with Pakistan’s commitment to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 60% by 2030, as indicated in its Nationally Determined Contributions 2021.

Fareed M. Sheikh, CEO of Colony Textile Mills Limited, said: “Since our company’s founding in 1946, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to delivering high quality products while continuously improving our processes. The signing of this solar PPA with Yellow Door Energy reaffirms our passion for continuous improvement and kickstarts our sustainability journey. The significant cost savings generated by the solar PPA will also enable us to become more resilient and competitive in a post-pandemic world.”

Umer Farooq, VP Investments of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are honored to partner with Colony Textiles to support its sustainability strategy. Solar power is an integral part of any business that wants to balance profitability and sustainability. As the largest provider of solar PPAs in Pakistan, we are humbled to contribute towards Pakistan’s target of achieving 60% of renewables in its energy mix by 2030.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement. By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

