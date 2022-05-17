ANL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his dismay and displeasure over provinces for not meeting the set targets of wheat procurement and stated that the people cannot be put in any kind of difficulty.

While presiding over a meeting here on Monday, the premier stated that in any case, the federal government would provide flour at a less price and it is providing every possible help. He directed that provinces must meet wheat procurement targets by June 1.**

He said the federal government would provide every possible help to the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by rising above politics. He also directed that a committee should be formed for the transparent distribution of imported wheat in the provinces.

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

He wanted that the 10kg flour bag price at all the USC should be kept at Rs490 and steps should be taken to ensure the same price on the open market as well.

The prime minister also directed the Ministry of Education to implement SOPs to prevent the recent heat-wave in government schools and to issue orders to private schools to implement them.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Health to immediately submit a detailed report on the research and possible effects of the new sub-variant of the Covid-19.

