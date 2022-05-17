Fresh spell of westerly waves leads to drop in temperature

LAHORE: A fresh spell of westerly waves led to a drop in temperature by 4 degree Celsius on Monday and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources have predicted continuity of this trend until May 18, followed by another rise till the end of May.

There was a reduction in the intensity of weather amidst cloudy impact brought by the westerly waves and the maximum temperature dropped to 40C from earlier 44C.

The PMD sources said wind would keep blowing with a considerable speed during the wee hours, making the in-room temperature bearable. However, they made it clear that still there would be no pleasant relief to the citizens as the day time temperature would turn into an oven soon after the impact of present spell of westerly waves would be over by coming Wednesday.

Prior to westerly waves, they said, there was a short spell of north-westerly winds that improved the moisture level in the air. It was followed by the fresh spell of westerly waves by early Monday.

According to the sources, the temperature would rise further by another degree Celsius on May 24 when the maximum side of the bar is likely to touch 47C after the start of south-easterly wind from Indian Rajasthan with full blow. Even, they said, there is no chance of dust storm throughout the month of May this year.

The sources have further pointed out that the whole region was presenting a hot look and even the hilly areas have turned hot with the rise in temperature. “We are witnessing similar weather right from district Rahim Yar Khan to the hilly areas,” they added.

However, they said, the positive side of the situation is an improvement in the water flow in rivers which would ease down the farmers so far as irrigation of their crops in concerned. At present, they said, some 200,000 cusecs water is being recorded in rivers and dams, which is likely to touch 300,000 cusecs near 20th of May.

It may be noted that maximum temperatures are on the rise over the last one week. Sunday proved to be the hottest day of the season so far.

Meanwhile, the health experts have advised the citizens to avoid heat wave, which is leading to the health issues like gastro and sun stroke. Dr Tahir Zaman from General Hospital told this scribe that a few deaths have also been recorded out of gastro patients this year.

Accordingly, the department of Rescue 1122 has set up awareness camps at some 62 points in the city, apprising the general public about the ways and means to keep oneself safe from heat wave. These camps are providing emergency medical aid to the patients of heat wave besides fetching them to hospitals at the earliest.

