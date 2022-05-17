Shujaat advises Hamza not to repeat ‘traditions’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz not to repeat their old traditions by arresting Major Faisal Hussain (retd) and some other officers of the Punjab Assembly who are on bail.

In a statement, Shujaat said that a case of Punjab Assembly is pending with the High Court. However, the Punjab police arrested the officers and other staff of the Punjab Assembly last night so that they could get statements from them according to their own choice.

Shujaat Hussain said that the assembly officers who are on bail are being arrested and contempt of court is being committed.

The case is going on in the court. As a result of their illegal activities, Grade 22 and Grade 21 officers and employees have been forced to get interim bails, he added.

A spokesman of the Punjab Assembly said that Major Faisal Hussain (retd), Director Security and Intelligence and other senior officers of the Punjab Assembly and security personnel were arrested by the Punjab police. The police have arrested Shehbaz Hussain Research Officer, Ali Zeeshan Junior Security Assistant, Ghulam Murtaza Assistant Security Officer, Sohail Shehzad Constable, Liaqat Ali Constable, Muhammad Tayyab Constable and Muhammad Osama Constable, the spokesman said.

On the other hand, the Speaker Punjab Assembly in an interview advised the former PM Imran Khan to hit his political opponents instead of fighting with the establishment.

Announcing to play his role to improve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s ties with establishment, Elahi said he has already advised Imran Khan not to fight with the establishment, whenever he meets

him, instead the target should be the political opponents.

He said what could be more “neutrality” of the establishment than a no-confidence motion against a prime minister succeeded and the establishment did nothing during that time. During the three-and-a-half year rule, former PM Imran Khan’s relations with the establishment kept fluctuating on the foreign policy front but issues were resolved, he said, adding that he is ready to play his part in improving relations with the establishment.

