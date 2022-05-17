ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat advises Hamza not to repeat ‘traditions’

Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz not to repeat their old traditions by arresting Major Faisal Hussain (retd) and some other officers of the Punjab Assembly who are on bail.

In a statement, Shujaat said that a case of Punjab Assembly is pending with the High Court. However, the Punjab police arrested the officers and other staff of the Punjab Assembly last night so that they could get statements from them according to their own choice.

Shujaat Hussain said that the assembly officers who are on bail are being arrested and contempt of court is being committed.

The case is going on in the court. As a result of their illegal activities, Grade 22 and Grade 21 officers and employees have been forced to get interim bails, he added.

A spokesman of the Punjab Assembly said that Major Faisal Hussain (retd), Director Security and Intelligence and other senior officers of the Punjab Assembly and security personnel were arrested by the Punjab police. The police have arrested Shehbaz Hussain Research Officer, Ali Zeeshan Junior Security Assistant, Ghulam Murtaza Assistant Security Officer, Sohail Shehzad Constable, Liaqat Ali Constable, Muhammad Tayyab Constable and Muhammad Osama Constable, the spokesman said.

On the other hand, the Speaker Punjab Assembly in an interview advised the former PM Imran Khan to hit his political opponents instead of fighting with the establishment.

Announcing to play his role to improve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s ties with establishment, Elahi said he has already advised Imran Khan not to fight with the establishment, whenever he meets

him, instead the target should be the political opponents.

He said what could be more “neutrality” of the establishment than a no-confidence motion against a prime minister succeeded and the establishment did nothing during that time. During the three-and-a-half year rule, former PM Imran Khan’s relations with the establishment kept fluctuating on the foreign policy front but issues were resolved, he said, adding that he is ready to play his part in improving relations with the establishment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Hamza Shahbaz PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat advises Hamza not to repeat ‘traditions’

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories