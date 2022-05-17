ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
SSWMB signs accord for keeping SITE area clean

Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

KARACHI: As a result of detailed meetings and deliberations among representatives of the SITE Association of Industry, SITE Limited and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), the parties have finally inked a Memorandum of Agreement for lifting of solid waste from the SITE area, sweeping of roads and streets, removal of debris, and cleaning of the nullah.

The agreement-signing ceremony took place at the head office of SSWMB. Administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was the chief guest.

SITE Association’s President Abdul Rasheed along with Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, Managing Director of SITE Limited Munawar Ali Mahesar and Managing Director of SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa were present on the occasion.

The delegation of the SITE Association of Industry was led by its Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala and included Abdul Rasheed, Saud Mahmood, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Jawed Bilwani, Abdul Hadi, Anwer Aziz, and Saleem Nagaria.

Under the agreement, SSWMB will now be responsible for door-to-door lifting of municipal solid waste and its transportation and disposal at landfill sites, sweeping of roads and streets, lifting of debris and construction material and cleaning of nullah from SITE area, Karachi —— the oldest and largest industrial zone of the country.

To start with, SSWMB will prepare a detailed operational model for collection of waste and share it with the SITE Limited and SITE Association of Industry for their input.

The plan will be implemented after arriving at a mutual understanding. A trial period of two months without any charges for sanitation services has been mutually agreed upon between the parties. On satisfactory performance during the trial period, all industrial and commercial units, banks, and shops concerned will start paying monthly service charges to the SSWMB as per the agreed rate.

