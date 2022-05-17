Pakistan
17 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 16, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 17, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 39-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-28 (°C) 01-00 (%) 40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-16 (°C) 42-00 (%) 36-20 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-23 (°C) 25-00 (%) 38-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
