Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
17 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,667.32
High: 43,486.46
Low: 42,373.14
Net Change: 819.14
Volume (000): 135,503
Value (000): 7,334,239
Makt Cap (000) 1,696,371,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,565.58
NET CH. (-) 109.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,416.29
NET CH. (-) 164.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,500.38
NET CH. (-) 165.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,266.07
NET CH. (-) 85.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,639.19
NET CH. (-) 89.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,172.44
NET CH. (-) 146.68
------------------------------------
As on: 16-May-2022
====================================
