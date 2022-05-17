ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 16, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 16, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,667.32
High:                      43,486.46
Low:                       42,373.14
Net Change:                   819.14
Volume (000):                135,503
Value (000):               7,334,239
Makt Cap (000)         1,696,371,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,565.58
NET CH.                   (-) 109.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,416.29
NET CH.                   (-) 164.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,500.38
NET CH.                   (-) 165.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,266.07
NET CH.                    (-) 85.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,639.19
NET CH.                    (-) 89.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,172.44
NET CH.                   (-) 146.68
------------------------------------
As on:                   16-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

