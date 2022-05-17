KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,667.32 High: 43,486.46 Low: 42,373.14 Net Change: 819.14 Volume (000): 135,503 Value (000): 7,334,239 Makt Cap (000) 1,696,371,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,565.58 NET CH. (-) 109.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,416.29 NET CH. (-) 164.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,500.38 NET CH. (-) 165.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,266.07 NET CH. (-) 85.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,639.19 NET CH. (-) 89.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,172.44 NET CH. (-) 146.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-May-2022 ====================================

