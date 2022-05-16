ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX flat as weakness in cyclical, tech stocks counters commodity gains

Reuters 16 May, 2022

Canada’s main stock index was subdued on Monday as gains in commodity-linked shares were offset by weakness in cyclical and tech stocks, while downbeat data from China fueled fears of a global economic slowdown.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.91 points, or 0.02%, at 20,103.72, a day after recording its biggest gain since February 2021.

China’s April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the expected decline, hurt by full or partial COVID-19 lockdowns in dozens of cities. Industrial output dropped 2.9%, while analysts had looked for a slight increase.

“Overall the global market sentiment is negative again to start the week, although interestingly not as much as it was earlier. It does seem to be easing a bit, but still the China data wasn’t very good I think that is the bottom line,” Cieszynski added.

Cyclical and technology stocks were down 1.09% and 1.7% respectively, countering gains in commodity-linked shares.

The energy sector climbed 2.1% despite U.S. crude prices slipping 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

“Natural gas is up, so as gasoline. So that could help to cushion the blow a bit for Canada,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals’ miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7%, tracking stronger industrial metals as top consumer China’s plans to ease COVID restrictions raised expectations of a demand revival.

On the economic front, domestic wholesale trade increased by 0.3% in March from the previous month on stronger sales in building materials and supplies, as well as the motor vehicles and parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said.

Canadian factory sales grew by 2.5% in March from February on higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as primary metals, Statistics Canada said.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

1000 characters
Arshad Allauddin May 16, 2022 08:45pm
I have been using this service for the more than five years. But for the last few months, they have started cheating their customers. During Ramadan I ordered for kabli Tikka. Instead of six dozens they delivered only three. Later, we ordered biryani from Qari sahib, Al wahid, they purchased from some unknown place. Due to their unfair dealing I have stopped further business with them
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

TSX flat as weakness in cyclical, tech stocks counters commodity gains

Rupee closes at 194.18 against USD, cumulative depreciation in one month hits 6.5%

I cannot sacrifice Pakistan's interests for any foreign power: Imran Khan

KSE-100 plunges 1.88%, closes at 15-month low

Over 10mn customers sign up for SBP’s Raast payment service

PM Shehbaz calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

Female 'suicide bomber' arrested from Turbat

Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found

Tarin urges govt to hold National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Saudi expects 13 million bpd oil capacity by 2027: minister

Bilawal to hold talks with US Secretary of State in second foreign trip as FM

Read more stories