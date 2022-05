HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Monday, with investors monitoring China for a gradual re-opening of locked down Shanghai.

The Hang Seng dropped 0.26 percent, or 51.44 points, to 19,950.21.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 10.54 points, to 3,073.75, while the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped by 0.28 percent, or 5.44 percent, to 1,926.01.