ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.23%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5%)
ASL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
AVN 69.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-3.69%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.43%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.21%)
GTECH 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.95%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.84%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.61%)
MLCF 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.8%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.3%)
PRL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.46%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
TPL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.76%)
TPLP 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.28%)
TREET 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.84%)
TRG 73.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.52%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.81%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.93%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.16%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,239 Decreased By -82.4 (-1.91%)
BR30 14,483 Decreased By -550.4 (-3.66%)
KSE100 42,778 Decreased By -727.7 (-1.67%)
KSE30 16,292 Decreased By -246.6 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip as weak China data stokes recession fears

Reuters 16 May, 2022

European shares opened lower on Monday, with French stocks down almost 1%, as alarmingly weak economic data from China fanned global recession fears.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0715 GMT on Monday, after posting its first weekly gain in five on Friday.

China’s April retail sales plunged 11.1%, almost twice the fall forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when analysts had looked for a slight increase, adding to fears that the world’s second-biggest economy could contract this quarter amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

Europe’s travel and leisure sector led losses among sub-indexes, down 1.4%.

European stocks mark positive end to volatile week

Healthcare stocks were the biggest drag, while luxury names including Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH, which derives a chunk of its demand from China, fell 1.1%.

Bucking the trend, the telecom sector was up 0.6%, buoyed by a 3.5% jump in Vodafone, after Emirates Telecommunications Group bought a 9.8% stake in the company.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip as weak China data stokes recession fears

Rupee slide continues as it hits 194 against US dollar at interbank

PM calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Vodafone shares jump 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Read more stories