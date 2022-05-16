ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.5%)
Defensive stocks, weak China data drag UK shares lower

Reuters 16 May, 2022

UK shares retreated on Monday on weakness in consumer staple and healthcare stocks, while poor data from China ignited fresh concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.7% by 0712 GMT, with consumer company Unilever and drugmaker AstraZeneca being the biggest drags.

The domestically focussed midcap index also dropped 0.7%. Keeping the global mood in check, data showed China’s retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains.

European airline Ryanair slipped 4% after it said it was impossible to give a detailed forecast beyond hoping to return to “reasonable profitability” this year amid uncertainties over COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

London stocks clock weekly gains

Among gainers, Vodafone jumped 3.6% after United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group e& bought a 9.8% stake in the company for $4.4 billion.

British baker and fast food chain Greggs rose 2.6% as it reported a rise in first-quarter sales that was flattered by comparison with restricted trading conditions due to COVID-19 in the same period of 2021.

