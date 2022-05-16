ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.59%)
ASC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.4%)
ASL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
AVN 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.16%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
FNEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
GGL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.48%)
GTECH 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.95%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.96%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.3%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.23%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.6%)
PTC 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.55%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.28%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
TPLP 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.87%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.8%)
TRG 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.07%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -94.1 (-2.18%)
BR30 14,440 Decreased By -593.9 (-3.95%)
KSE100 42,749 Decreased By -756.3 (-1.74%)
KSE30 16,258 Decreased By -280.7 (-1.7%)
Business & Finance

Turkey’s C/A seen recording deficit of $5.37bn in March

Reuters 16 May, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s current account is expected to record a deficit of $5.37 billion in March and end the year with a deficit of $38.35 billion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices widen the shortfall.

Wiping out Turkey’s chronic current account deficit, at $14.9 billion in 2021, has been one of the main goals under President Tayyip Erdogan’s new economic programme that also prioritises growth, exports and employment with low rates.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the price of oil and natural gas, making it more difficult for Turkey to meet the shortfall, given that tourism revenues could also drop this year due to fewer arrivals from the two countries - both usually major sources of tourists.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, surged 75% year-on-year in March to $8.17 billion, official data shows, mainly due to energy imports.

The median estimate of 13 economists in the Reuters poll for the current account deficit in March was $5.371 billion, with forecasts ranging between $4.27 billion and $7 billion.

The deficit was seen at $38.35 billion for 2022 as a whole, according to the median estimate of 12 economists, with the range of forecasts between $32.50 billion and $60 billion.

Economists have been revising up their forecasts for the 2022 deficit due to energy prices.

The median forecast was $29 billion two months ago.

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

The deficit stood at $7.1 billion in January, the highest since Dec. 2017, and was $5.15 billion in February.

A currency crisis in 2018 led to a recession and a sharp contraction in imports, helping Turkey record a rare current account surplus in 2019.

Under Erdogan’s economic plan, the central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, which led to a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

Compounded by soaring commodity prices, inflation surged to 70% in April.

Turkey’s central bank will announce March current account data at 0700 GMT on May 16.

