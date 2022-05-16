Ryanair CFO says ticket prices lower than earlier expectations

DUBLIN: Ryanair in recent weeks has seen single-digit percentage increases in ticket prices compared to the same period in the year before COVID, but fare levels are lower than the company had anticipated earlier in the year, a senior executive said.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview that the airline was continuing to talk to Boeing about an order for the 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

US FAA finds Boeing 787 certification documents incomplete

He said Boeing needed a big order from a customer like Ryanair and the airline would order if the price was right, but that it was not clear if such an order would come in the coming months or coming years.