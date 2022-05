HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities opened higher on Monday, following a Wall Street bounce sparked by a rally among tech-rich stocks.

The Hang Seng rose 1.17 percent, or 232.76 points, to 20,131.53.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index saw a slight increase of 0.53 percent, or 16.27 points, to 3,100.55, while the mainland’s second exchange the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.75 percent, ot 14.45 points, to 1,945.90.