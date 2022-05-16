Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two members of a minority community were killed in firing by motorcycle riders on Saturday in Sarband, a suburban locality of the provincial capital adjacent to tribal district of Khyber. Both the slain men — Salijeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38 — belonged to the Sikh community.

Police have registered a case against unknown attackers.

The deceased were shopkeepers and ran a spices shop in Batta Tal Bazaar. Both of them died on the scene of the assault.

Police have launched investigations after collecting various pieces of evidence from the crime scene.

Taking notice of the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the Inspector General of Police to take steps for immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

He termed the incident “highly condemnable” and declared that the affected families would be provided justice as those behind the deadly assault would be arrested soon.

