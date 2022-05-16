Sana offers probe into purported plot to assassinate Imran

LONDON: Giving his reaction over PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding threat to his life, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah offered him that government is ready to hold an inquiry into the ‘plot’ to end former prime minister’s life if he has some evidence or statement to share in this regard.

Talking to media persons in London, the interior minister said that the government might take Imran Khan’s statement as First Information Report and would hold an inquiry into the alleged plot to assassinate him. He vowed to appoint an honest investigation officer who would conduct the probe into the alleged conspiracy.

He, however, regarded Imran’s claim another bluff saying the government was very much eager to go into details of this alleged ‘conspiracy’ to ascertain whether the threat to his life was real or it was another fraud on his part.

Rana Sana said that though Imran Khan was former prime minister but he was being given security of a sitting premier.

“If there is threat to his life, Imran should bring it into knowledge of government and show the purported video. Everything will become clear and transparent after that,” Rana Sana maintained.

In his address to a public rally in Sialkot on Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan claimed a conspiracy to murder him had been planned and he had recorded a video to expose the characters involved in it.

The former premier said he had saved his recorded video on the conspiracy in a secure place and this video would surface in case he was assassinated, adding that he had mentioned all the names of the people behind this conspiracy in the recorded video.

The PTI chairman said he was not doing politics but Jehad as he was fighting for Almighty Allah. He said revolution was around the corner adding that he had no fear of death.