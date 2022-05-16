ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sana offers probe into purported plot to assassinate Imran

INP 16 May, 2022

LONDON: Giving his reaction over PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding threat to his life, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah offered him that government is ready to hold an inquiry into the ‘plot’ to end former prime minister’s life if he has some evidence or statement to share in this regard.

Talking to media persons in London, the interior minister said that the government might take Imran Khan’s statement as First Information Report and would hold an inquiry into the alleged plot to assassinate him. He vowed to appoint an honest investigation officer who would conduct the probe into the alleged conspiracy.

He, however, regarded Imran’s claim another bluff saying the government was very much eager to go into details of this alleged ‘conspiracy’ to ascertain whether the threat to his life was real or it was another fraud on his part.

Rana Sana said that though Imran Khan was former prime minister but he was being given security of a sitting premier.

“If there is threat to his life, Imran should bring it into knowledge of government and show the purported video. Everything will become clear and transparent after that,” Rana Sana maintained.

In his address to a public rally in Sialkot on Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan claimed a conspiracy to murder him had been planned and he had recorded a video to expose the characters involved in it.

The former premier said he had saved his recorded video on the conspiracy in a secure place and this video would surface in case he was assassinated, adding that he had mentioned all the names of the people behind this conspiracy in the recorded video.

The PTI chairman said he was not doing politics but Jehad as he was fighting for Almighty Allah. He said revolution was around the corner adding that he had no fear of death.

interior minister PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah

Comments

1000 characters

Sana offers probe into purported plot to assassinate Imran

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories