Sharjeel condemns Miranshah suicide attack

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has vehemently condemned a suicide attack in Miranshah.

In a message here on Sunday, he said, ‘We vehemently condemn the suicidal attack in Miranshah, North Waziristan.’ He said our three brave soldiers and three innocent children were martyred in the attack. He said that the nation pays tributes to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army for sacrificing their lives to protect the country.