ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM condemns suicide attack in N. Waziristan

APP 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah, North Waziristan, in which reportedly six persons including three security personnel embraced martyrdom.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity, the Media Wing of PM Office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the sacrifices of Lance Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Aziz Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood. He said that the entire nation felt pride over the supreme sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan which had always been a golden chapter in national history.

Such a display of valor and sacrifices had always remained a glowing principle of the armed forces of Pakistan which were kept alive by the martyrs, he added.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of shaheed children including 4-year-old Anam, 8-year-old Ahsan and 11-year-old Ahmad Hassan.

Expressing his resolve to root out the scourge of barbarity, he said that murderers of innocent children had been the enemies of Islam and humanity.

He said that they would not rest till the facilitators and culprits behind this heinous act were brought to justice.—APP

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army Prime Minister PM condemns suicide attack in N. Waziristan

Comments

1000 characters

PM condemns suicide attack in N. Waziristan

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories