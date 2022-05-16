Nawaz telephones coalition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif telephoned the leaders of the coalition parties on Sunday.

Media reports said that PML-N Chief took allies into confidence over the decisions of PML-N regarding electoral reforms while giving relief to the people and limiting subsidies were also discussed.

They added that Nawaz Sharif telephoned Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Mahmood Achakzai and others.

The former PM Nawaz Sharif also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take all the allies into confidence and said that the PM should work out a common strategy.

On the other hand, it is also expected that PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation in the next two days.