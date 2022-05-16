ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 16, 2022
Pakistan

Five youths ‘kidnapped’ near Iranian border

NNI 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: More than five Pakistani youths have been kidnapped when they were crossing Iranian border to go to Europe, illegally. According to a private television channel report on Sunday the kidnapped youth belonged to different cities of Punjab including Hafizabad, Gujranwala, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Their families said that the kidnappers have abducted more than five youths and are blackmailing them by making videos of the kidnapped youth.

The families also informed that they have already sent half a million rupees to the kidnappers for each youth but now they are demanding more ransom. The families of the kidnapped youth have appealed to the government of Pakistan for help.

