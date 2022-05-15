ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 16, 2022
Pakistan

'Imported govt' incapable of running the country: Imran Khan

  • PTI chairman says inflation has soared, dollar surged and foreign exchange reserves slumped within one month of the new government
BR Web Desk Updated 15 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the new PML-N-led coalition government is incapable of running the country, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a large public gathering in Faisalabad, Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is facing corruption cases worth multi-billion rupees, cannot handle the economy.

"Inflation has soared, dollar surged and foreign exchange reserves slumped within one month of the incumbent government," Khan said.

Addressing the Faisalabad gathering, which is part of a series of rallies he has announced in the build-up to his party's planned long march on Islamabad, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was ousted through a foreign-funded conspiracy.

Khan said the conspiracy was abetted by local "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" – a historical reference he has used consistently over the past month as a pejorative for those he claims were part of the alleged conspiracy against him.

Conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors to kill me, says Imran Khan at Sialkot rally

The former prime minister reiterated that a conspiracy is being hatched behind closed doors against him, adding that he has recorded a video that names all those involved in the alleged conspiracy behind his government's removal.

"They want me dead," Khan said without naming who was behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

The former premier warned that the video will go public if something happened to him, asking the nation to seek justice from those responsible if he is harmed.

"Will u do it?" the PTI chairman asked a charged crowd.

He also sought a promise from the crowd that they will "never accept slavery" and "never vote for a party whose leaders' money is stashed abroad".

Speaking about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s planned visit to the US next week, Khan said Bilawal would not be able to raise matters of public interest when he meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to his vested interests.

“Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari have billions of dollars stashed abroad. He will never be able to speak like a foreign minister of an independent country because he fears for their ill-gotten money,” he said.

Khan said that Bilawal would plead with the US secretary for help, and say that please help us, or else Imran Khan will come back into power.

Comments

MALIK DAOUD KHAN May 15, 2022 09:56pm
Running a country is difficult, Pakistan must pursue a relentless export strategy.
