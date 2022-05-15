ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Schooling loses first SEA Games gold over swim controversy

AFP 15 May, 2022

HANOI: Olympic swimming hero Joseph Schooling had a first gold of this year’s Southeast Asian Games dramatically snatched away when Singapore’s sprint relay team were disqualified.

Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee came home well clear of their regional rivals in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the SEA Games in Hanoi on Saturday night and celebrated winning gold.

But while conducting a post-race interview the quartet’s elation turned to agony when were informed they had been disqualified – because one of their swimmers had left his blocks early at a changeover – before being ushered away.

Schooling, 26, stunned Michael Phelps to win the 2016 Olympic 100m butterfly title and has won 27 SEA Games golds, along with three Asian Games golds.

The disqualification ends Singapore’s winning streak in SEA Games 4x100m freestyle relays dating back to 2001.

Malaysia finished second but were also disqualified for the same offence which left hosts Vietnam to take the gold with silver for Indonesia and bronze going to Thailand.

Malaysian swimming coach Chris Martin said official timing showed one of their swimmers had left the blocks at a chageover 0.12 seconds before the incoming swimmer had touched the wall, in comments reported by state news agency Bernama.

Vietnamese swim coach Phan Quang Minh Quan told state outlet VnExpress: “This is something very difficult and sensitive in sport, but the digital machine detected the violations, not human, so it’s fair.”

Olympic swimming hero SEA Games gold Joseph Schooling Quah Zheng Wen

Comments

1000 characters

Schooling loses first SEA Games gold over swim controversy

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Govt’s Hajj scheme: ballot today

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Read more stories