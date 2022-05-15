ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
CM visits UAE consulate, condoles President’s death

APP 15 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered condolences over the death of UAE President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Al Nahyan here on Saturday. He condoled with the UAE Consul General HE Bakheet Ateek Al Romaithi and expressed his deep grief and sorrow. The chief minister said that the deceased had played vital role for the Muslim Ummah.

He said that the deceased also played an important role in the development of UAE especially in the days of recession. He, on the occasion, inked his impressions in the condolence book at the consulate.

