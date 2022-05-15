ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO cash premiums rise, crack hits 2-week high

Reuters 15 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed on Friday, riding on firmer deals in the physical market, but posted their biggest weekly decline since late January.

Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO rose to a premium of $19.59 a tonne to Singapore quotes, up from $18.10 per tonne on Thursday. The premiums, however, have shed about 25% this week. The front-month VLSFO crack rose to a two-week high of $22.76 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, buoyed by expectations for tight regional supplies in the near term.

The crack was at $21.72 per barrel on Thursday, and has gained about 5% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dipped to a premium of $6.01 per tonne to Singapore quotes, while cash differentials for 180-cst HSFO fell to a premium of $14.98 per tonne to Singapore quotes.

The front-month barge crack for 380-cst HSFO traded at a discount of $14.38 a barrel to Brent on Friday, compared with minus $13.77 a barrel in the previous session.

Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped 4.6% to 1.03 million tonnes in the week ended May 12, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

This comes after Singapore’s onshore fuel oil stocks fell 15% to 17.5 million barrels, or about 2.6 million tonnes, in the week ended May 11, the lowest level since July 2019, according to the Enterprise Singapore data.

ARA gasoil stocks rose 0.8% to 1.6 million tonnes this week.

One 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 380-cst HSFO trades. Two VLSFO trades were reported. OPEC cut its growth forecast for world oil demand in 2022 for a second straight month, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rapid inflation and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China. Oil prices rose around 1.5% on Friday, but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China’s COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling fuel supplies from Russia.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO cash premiums rise, crack hits 2-week high

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories