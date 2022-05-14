ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot despite draw

Reuters 14 May, 2022

BIELEFELD: RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth for next season with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated.

Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top four finish, but their job was made easier after Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to fall short on the last matchday.

Janni Serra scored for Arminia in the 70th minute, but Orban made sure of a point in stoppage time.

Leipzig join champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and third-placed Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arminia remained in 17th and will join Greuther Fuerth in the second division, while VfB Stuttgart, who finished in 16th place, will go into a relegation playoff.

Champions League Bayer Leverkusen Leipzig

Comments

1000 characters

Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot despite draw

OPEC authorises Iraq to increase output to 4.5mn bpd from June

Egypt considers importing wheat from Pakistan, Mexico

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Civilians flee fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley

India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar, heatwave hurts crop

Palestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter’s death

OGRA raises RLNG price for SSGC, SNGPL by 40% for May

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet

Taliban’s first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

G7 foreign ministers vow to continue economic pressure on Russia

Read more stories