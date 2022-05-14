ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
OPEC authorises Iraq to increase output to 4.5mn bpd from June

Reuters 14 May, 2022

Iraq's representative at OPEC said the organisation had agreed to the country increasing its output to 4.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) starting from June, the state news agency (INA) reported on Saturday.

There will be further increases of 50,000 bpd in output in each of the months July, August and September, INA added, citing Muhammad Saadoun's statements.

OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast again on Ukraine war

Iraq pumped 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in April, 16,000 bpd above its OPEC+ quota for that month, according to data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters on May 11.

