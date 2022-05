PTI, police clash ahead of Sialkot jalsa

Ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Sialkot's CTI ground, the police and party workers clashed on Saturday morning. PTI claims multiple members, including leader Usman Dar, have been taken into custody.

As per reports, police said that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at the ground. Sialkot's DPO said that the local Christian community had filed a petition in the high court objected to holding a rally at the ground, saying that it was their property.

When the police arrived to vacate the venue, PTI workers resisted the move, which led to clashes. The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the workers.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

Dar posted a video on Twitter, in which he said he was speaking from a prison van after his arrest from the ground.

"We will bear imprisonment but remain loyal to our leader Imran Khan. And listen closely, we will come out of the jails and again hold a rally in Sialkot. Our leader will again come to Sialkot," he said.

Since his ouster, PM Imran Khan has held a number of public rallies in major cities of the country. Imran has said that the country's youth should join his struggle for "real freedom," adding that his campaign is not about politics anymore,but PTI's political drive has turned into a Jihad.

The PTI chief also said he will give a call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.