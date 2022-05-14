ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
President approves reconstitution of CCI

Naveed Butt 14 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement issued by the President House on Friday that Dr Alvi had reconstituted the council on the advice of the premier under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The law states that four chief ministers and an equal number of members from the federal government to be nominated by the prime minister from time to time will be members of the body.

The prime minister will be its chairman, other members of the council include chief ministers of four provinces and three nominees of the federal government — Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the statement added.

According to the Constitution, the CCI is responsible for formulating and regulating policies in relation to matters included in the federal legislative list and exercising supervision and control over related institutions.

