Wapda concerned at Warsak power station generation loss

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has expressed its concern on generation loss at Warsak power station due to frequent trippings during peak load at NTDC system.

In a letter to Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Member Power (Wapda) stated that four 132 kV transmission lines are emanating from Warsak power station for power dispersal to National Grid.

Two Lines (L1 & L2) are connected with the system through Shahi Bagh Grid while the remaining two lines (L3 & L4) are connected with GSS Peshawar Cantt and GSS Jamrud.

A peak load of 233 MW was dispersed through these four transmission lines in Financial Year 2020-21. Member Power claimed that peak load is frequently interrupted by total tripping of plant due to instability of grid system and with this any 132 KV transmission line (L1 & L2) or both the remaining two lines (L3 & L4) also trip, resulting in total tripping of the plant.

“This tripping subject the generating units to extreme values of speed, voltage and frequency which are detriment to operational performance and safety of generating units”, he maintained.

Wapda maintained that sudden load rejection of the fully loaded machines may cause serious mishaps to the machines. Excessive wear and tear of the supporting bearings and other allied parts of the machine, civil structure deformation and misalignment of machines may happen due to abnormal vibrations caused by sudden load rejection.

