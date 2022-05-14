ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wapda concerned at Warsak power station generation loss

Mushtaq Ghumman 14 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has expressed its concern on generation loss at Warsak power station due to frequent trippings during peak load at NTDC system.

In a letter to Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Member Power (Wapda) stated that four 132 kV transmission lines are emanating from Warsak power station for power dispersal to National Grid.

Two Lines (L1 & L2) are connected with the system through Shahi Bagh Grid while the remaining two lines (L3 & L4) are connected with GSS Peshawar Cantt and GSS Jamrud.

A peak load of 233 MW was dispersed through these four transmission lines in Financial Year 2020-21. Member Power claimed that peak load is frequently interrupted by total tripping of plant due to instability of grid system and with this any 132 KV transmission line (L1 & L2) or both the remaining two lines (L3 & L4) also trip, resulting in total tripping of the plant.

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

“This tripping subject the generating units to extreme values of speed, voltage and frequency which are detriment to operational performance and safety of generating units”, he maintained.

Wapda maintained that sudden load rejection of the fully loaded machines may cause serious mishaps to the machines. Excessive wear and tear of the supporting bearings and other allied parts of the machine, civil structure deformation and misalignment of machines may happen due to abnormal vibrations caused by sudden load rejection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wapda NTDC Warsak power station

Comments

1000 characters

Wapda concerned at Warsak power station generation loss

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

Specific commodities: govt decides to amend public procurement rules

Two ADB executive directors due today

IMF to initiate staff mission in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Imran raises alarm over state of economy

450MW BQ unit to be commissioned by month-end: KE

CPEC Authority to be abolished, Senate panel told

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

Read more stories