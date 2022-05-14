SHC rejects plea filed by heirs of PIA plane crash victims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed petitions filed by the legal heirs of Pakistan International Airline plane crash against the PIA injunction regarding signing of a bond for the release of compensation amount to them.

The verdict was announced by SHC Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh on Friday.

The legal heirs in their plea stated that the national flag carrier had made it mandatory to sign ‘Release and Discharge’ bond for the payment of compensation to them.

The lawyer of the legal heirs said that the PIA wanted the legatees to leave everything. In this way, if an institution commits any kind of wrongdoing, it will not be held accountable, the lawyer pleaded.

However, the Chief Justice dismissed the petitions challenging the PIA injunction about the signing of the bond.