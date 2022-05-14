KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,079 tons of cargo comprising 73,152 tonnes of import cargo and 10,927 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,152 comprised of 24,398 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,898 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,700 tonnes of Iron, 4,748 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 30,408 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 10,927 tonnes comprised of 4,835 tonnes of containerized cargo, 785 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,500 tonnes of Clinker and 1,807 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 2461 containers comprising of 2050 containers import and 411 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 388 of 20’s and 690 of 40’s loaded while 14 of 20’s and 134 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 103 of 20’s and 67 of 40’s loaded containers while 108 of 20’s and 33 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Some 04 ships namely, Xin Chang Shu, Tiger Hebei, Heilan Bright and Msc Iris have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Advantage Atom, Joll Cristallo, Ilia 10, An Hai Star and Sc Taipei have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Nearly, 07 cargoes namely UAFL Dubai, Oocl New York, Tss Glory, VIKING Emerald, Elm Galaxy, Hanyu Camellia and Captain Dimitris S were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, Paro and Mild Bloom left the Port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Lil Stella, CMA CGM Ivonhoe and Iraklis are expected to sail on today in the afternoo.

A cargo volume of 151,508 tonnes, comprising 129,086 tonnes imports cargo and 22,422 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,648` Containers (1,533 TEUs Imports and 1,115 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, PVT Sunrise, Ginga Linger, SC Taipei, Han Zhi and Ikaria & another ship, ‘ER Sweden’ carrying Palm oil, Phosphoric Acid, Chemicals, General Cargo and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, MW-1, MW-2 and QICT on Friday, 13th May-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022