KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 13, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Adam Usman Sec. Attock Refinery 3,966 142.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,966 142.75
Chase Securities Avanceon Limited 5,000 72.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 72.92
AKD Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 15,000,000 6.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000,000 6.55
Integrated Equities Dandot Cement 1,846,500 4.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,846,500 4.29
Next Capital Fauji Fertilizer 34,500 115.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 115.50
Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 5,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 28.00
M. Ashfaq H. Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 600 105.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 105.50
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 16,895,566
===========================================================================================
