KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 13, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Adam Usman Sec. Attock Refinery 3,966 142.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,966 142.75 Chase Securities Avanceon Limited 5,000 72.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 72.92 AKD Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 15,000,000 6.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000,000 6.55 Integrated Equities Dandot Cement 1,846,500 4.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,846,500 4.29 Next Capital Fauji Fertilizer 34,500 115.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 115.50 Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 5,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 28.00 M. Ashfaq H. Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 600 105.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 105.50 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 16,895,566 ===========================================================================================

