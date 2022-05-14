KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 13, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
263,019,878 132,085,877 7,785,485,687 3,903,518,204
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 461,842,810 -592,324,073 -130,481,263
Local Individuals 5,776,510,639 -6,319,734,040 -543,223,400
Local Corporates 3,602,815,980 -2,929,111,316 673,704,663
