KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 13, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,486.46 High: 43,505.75 Low: 42,853.5 Net Change: 588.02 Volume (000): 100,459 Value (000): 5,159,717 Makt Cap (000) 1,722,336,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,675.02 NET CH (+) 246.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,580.73 NET CH (+) 60.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,665.50 NET CH (+) 131.11 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,351.70 NET CH (+) 77.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,728.35 NET CH (+) 79.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,319.12 NET CH (+) 14.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

