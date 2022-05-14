Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
14 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 13, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,486.46
High: 43,505.75
Low: 42,853.5
Net Change: 588.02
Volume (000): 100,459
Value (000): 5,159,717
Makt Cap (000) 1,722,336,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,675.02
NET CH (+) 246.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,580.73
NET CH (+) 60.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,665.50
NET CH (+) 131.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,351.70
NET CH (+) 77.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,728.35
NET CH (+) 79.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,319.12
NET CH (+) 14.20
------------------------------------
As on: 13-May-2022
====================================
