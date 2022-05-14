Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
14 May, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 17-05-2022 10:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 17-05-2022 17:30
BIPL Securities Limited 19-05-2022 11:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 19-05-2022 10:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd 26-05-2022 10:00
=========================================================
