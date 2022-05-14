ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             17-05-2022     10:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited            17-05-2022     17:30
BIPL Securities Limited              19-05-2022     11:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd               19-05-2022     10:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd              26-05-2022     10:00
=========================================================

