WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 13, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-May-22 11-May-22 10-May-22 9-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110589 0.111009 0.11107 0.111165 Euro 0.780825 0.788123 0.788236 0.789494 Japanese yen 0.0057825 0.0057272 0.00573 0.005716 U.K. pound 0.915901 0.921655 0.922746 0.923071 U.S. dollar 0.750216 0.746824 0.74686 0.747698 Algerian dinar 0.005136 0.005133 0.005137 0.00513 Australian dollar 0.516074 0.519416 0.520935 0.523538 Botswana pula 0.0612176 0.0610902 0.061093 0.061087 Brazilian real 0.145741 0.145756 0.145349 0.145654 Brunei dollar 0.539219 0.537709 0.537929 0.537526 Canadian dollar 0.575363 0.575809 0.573978 0.576749 Chilean peso 0.0008706 0.0008603 0.000861 0.000872 Czech koruna 0.0313203 0.0310736 0.031517 0.031514 Danish krone 0.104931 0.10594 0.105966 0.106136 Indian rupee 0.0096694 0.0096659 0.009655 0.009664 Israeli New Shekel 0.21645 0.218051 0.215668 0.217481 Korean won 0.0005875 0.0005855 0.000586 0.000587 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44529 2.43424 2.43515 2.4359 Malaysian ringgit 0.171028 0.170372 0.170633 0.170727 Mauritian rupee 0.0173403 0.0172696 0.017274 0.017283 Mexican peso 0.036661 0.036801 New Zealand dollar 0.472223 0.470947 0.470783 0.476583 Norwegian krone 0.0758836 0.077424 0.07704 0.078492 Omani rial 1.95115 1.94233 1.94242 1.9446 Peruvian sol 0.197685 0.197572 0.196026 0.19604 Philippine peso 0.0143535 0.01423 Polish zloty 0.167224 0.169003 0.168885 0.166957 Qatari riyal 0.206103 0.205171 0.205181 0.205412 Russian ruble 0.0114029 0.0108489 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200058 0.199153 0.199163 0.199386 Singapore dollar 0.539219 0.537709 0.537929 0.537526 South African rand 0.0465844 0.046299 Swedish krona 0.0740391 0.0745534 0.074267 0.074741 Swiss franc 0.753115 0.754291 0.749747 Thai baht 0.0216026 0.0215366 0.021606 0.021656 Trinidadian dollar 0.111092 0.110216 0.110521 U.A.E. dirham 0.204279 0.203356 0.203366 0.203594 Uruguayan peso 0.017968 0.017931 0.017894 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

