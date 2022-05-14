ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 13, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-May-22      11-May-22      10-May-22       9-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110589       0.111009        0.11107       0.111165
Euro                             0.780825       0.788123       0.788236       0.789494
Japanese yen                    0.0057825      0.0057272        0.00573       0.005716
U.K. pound                       0.915901       0.921655       0.922746       0.923071
U.S. dollar                      0.750216       0.746824        0.74686       0.747698
Algerian dinar                   0.005136       0.005133       0.005137        0.00513
Australian dollar                0.516074       0.519416       0.520935       0.523538
Botswana pula                   0.0612176      0.0610902       0.061093       0.061087
Brazilian real                   0.145741       0.145756       0.145349       0.145654
Brunei dollar                    0.539219       0.537709       0.537929       0.537526
Canadian dollar                  0.575363       0.575809       0.573978       0.576749
Chilean peso                    0.0008706      0.0008603       0.000861       0.000872
Czech koruna                    0.0313203      0.0310736       0.031517       0.031514
Danish krone                     0.104931        0.10594       0.105966       0.106136
Indian rupee                    0.0096694      0.0096659       0.009655       0.009664
Israeli New Shekel                0.21645       0.218051       0.215668       0.217481
Korean won                      0.0005875      0.0005855       0.000586       0.000587
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44529        2.43424        2.43515         2.4359
Malaysian ringgit                0.171028       0.170372       0.170633       0.170727
Mauritian rupee                 0.0173403      0.0172696       0.017274       0.017283
Mexican peso                                                   0.036661       0.036801
New Zealand dollar               0.472223       0.470947       0.470783       0.476583
Norwegian krone                 0.0758836       0.077424        0.07704       0.078492
Omani rial                        1.95115        1.94233        1.94242         1.9446
Peruvian sol                     0.197685       0.197572       0.196026        0.19604
Philippine peso                 0.0143535                       0.01423
Polish zloty                     0.167224       0.169003       0.168885       0.166957
Qatari riyal                     0.206103       0.205171       0.205181       0.205412
Russian ruble                   0.0114029      0.0108489
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200058       0.199153       0.199163       0.199386
Singapore dollar                 0.539219       0.537709       0.537929       0.537526
South African rand              0.0465844       0.046299
Swedish krona                   0.0740391      0.0745534       0.074267       0.074741
Swiss franc                      0.753115       0.754291       0.749747
Thai baht                       0.0216026      0.0215366       0.021606       0.021656
Trinidadian dollar               0.111092                      0.110216       0.110521
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204279       0.203356       0.203366       0.203594
Uruguayan peso                   0.017968                      0.017931       0.017894
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

