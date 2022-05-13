ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FNEL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
GGGL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.24%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.38%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.61%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.53%)
PTC 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TELE 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
TREET 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.3%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
WAVES 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.99%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 44.7 (1.05%)
BR30 15,033 Increased By 107.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 43,370 Increased By 471.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 16,515 Increased By 207.4 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble firms past 63 vs dollar in Moscow, hits fresh 5-year high vs euro

Reuters Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 01:51pm

The Russian rouble firmed past 63 per dollar in Moscow on Friday for the first time since early February 2020 and touched a fresh five-year high versus the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.

The rouble has become the world’s best-performing currency this year thanks to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was steady against the dollar at 63.32, earlier touching 62.6250, its strongest mark since Feb. 5, 2020, but banks are offering to buy roubles at much weaker levels.

Promsvyazbank analysts said that they expected the rouble to jump higher early on Friday, but that it would likely return towards 65 to the dollar towards the end of the session as market players close positions going into the weekend.

The rouble had lost 0.8% to trade at 65.80 versus the euro, moving away from 64.9425, which it touched in early trade. That was its strongest since mid-2017.

Russian rouble hits highest level since March 2020; sanctions talk in focus

The rouble is driven by export-focused companies that have to convert their foreign currency revenues, while demand for foreign exchange is limited as imports into Russia have waned amid disruption in logistics and sweeping Western sanctions.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cited the rouble rally as an example of Russia’s sound performance under sanctions. Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% at 1,136.8 points, earlier touching its strongest point since Feb. 22.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 2,287.9 points.

Yuan Russian rouble US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble firms past 63 vs dollar in Moscow, hits fresh 5-year high vs euro

Riding into oblivion: Rupee falls further in intra-day trade

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

Pakistan parched and pummelled by blistering heatwave, nearly 50C in Jacobabad

1HFY22: $8.48bn commitment agreements inked

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Read more stories