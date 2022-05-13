ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.06%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FNEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.71%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.54%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.52%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.65%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TREET 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 35.7 (0.84%)
BR30 15,026 Increased By 100.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 43,199 Increased By 300.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,436 Increased By 128.4 (0.79%)
Emirates airline cuts annual loss to $1.06bn

Reuters 13 May, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates airline on Friday posted a loss of 3.9 billion dirhams ($1.06 billion) for the year ended March 31, sharply lower than its loss of 20.3 billion dirhams a year earlier as easing pandemic-related curbs boosted travel demand.

Emirates said it increased destinations from 120 at the start of the financial year to over 140 destinations by the end and continued to reinstate services across its network.

“This year, we focussed on restoring our operations quickly and safely wherever pandemic-related restrictions eased across our markets,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the group.

