HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Friday, after a rocky week of trading fuelled by fears of inflation and US monetary tightening.

The Hang Seng rose 1.45 percent, or 280.32 points, to 19,660.66.

Hong Kong equities tumble at open

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54 percent, or 16.51 points, to 3,071.50, while the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index edged up 0.55 percent, or 10.63 points, to 1,932.28.