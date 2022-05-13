ANL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.21%)
GTECH 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
PTC 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TELE 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
TPL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TPLP 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.34%)
TRG 76.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.13%)
UNITY 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
WAVES 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 24.2 (0.57%)
BR30 14,961 Increased By 35.4 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 194.3 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 83.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting; SoftBank shines

Reuters 13 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Friday, as investors scooped up cheap stocks, with SoftBank Group leading gains even after the technology investor’s Vision Fund posted a record loss.

By 0140 GMT, the Nikkei share average had risen 2.2% to 26,326.61, rebounding from a two-month low hit in the previous session.

The index has lost 2.38% so far this week.

The broader Topix rose 1.65% to 1,859.50, but was down 2.92% for the week.

SoftBank Group provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, surging 9.82%, even after posting a record loss at its Vision Fund investment arm, and an annual net loss of 1.7 trillion yen ($13.16 billion) for the group.

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

“SoftBank’s big loss had been already priced in its shares so investors were not surprised by the outcome,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, said investors bought SoftBank on expectations the Nasdaq would rise later in the day.

Heavyweight Tokyo Electron advanced 4.46% after the chip-making equipment maker flagged a robust annual forecast for this fiscal year.

Nissan Motor slipped 2.48% after the automaker warned of flat operating profit this fiscal year, far below analysts’ expectations.

There were 168 advancers on the Nikkei index against 54 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.66 billion, compared to the average of 1.23 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting; SoftBank shines

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

Shujaat’s son now federal minister for BoI

Artificial leather: Duty- and tax-free import allowed temporarily

Cross-input tax adjustment: MoF returns Rs31.9bn to Sindh Revenue Board

Pakistan to attend SCO RATS meeting in New Delhi

Read more stories