PTI slams govt’s ‘decision’ to resume trade with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday strongly condemned the government’s decision to resume trade with India, saying trade with India should not resume unless the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) got back its constitutional status and the Kashmiris were granted their right to self-determination.

In a meeting of senior party leadership chaired by PTI chairman Imran Khan, it was reiterated in categorical terms that relations with India should not normalise till Indian IIOJ&K gets its original status.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI leader, said that its worrisome that on the one hand, the “imported” government is bent on resuming trade and normalising relations with India, while on the other, a delegation of which also include a Pakistani journalist, was visiting Israel.

He made it crystal clear that any kind of relations with Israel is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan.

About the reports that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is withdrawing the corruption cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, he said that it is in no way acceptable, adding any attempt by the FIA to withdraw the graft case against the father and son duo who were supposed to be indicted would be resisted tooth and nail.

“The cases against the father and son duo involved the taxpayers’ money, which they have stolen and nobody whether the FIA or anybody else has the right to withdraw the cases,” he maintained.

He appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to protect the state institution entrusted with the gigantic task of investigating the corruption cases against the corrupt mafias who have now been imposed on the people of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

He said that hardly a few days after the sad demise of former FIA director Dr Rizwan, who was investigating the corruption cases against Shehbaz and his son Hamza, the FIA has started withdrawing the corruption cases against them which is quite unfortunate and the PTI will not allow this no matter what.

He also condemned the provision of Rangers security to Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N saying it is in no way justified. He said the former prime minister Imran Khan’s security is withdrawn while an accused – Maryam Nawaz – who is out on bail is given VIP security which is shameful.

