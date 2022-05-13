‘Shehbaz is touring foreign countries with a begging bowl’: PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders have said that farmers are facing hardship due to diesel shortage and load-shedding while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was touring foreign countries with a begging bowl and no country is willing to give money.

Former federal minister Hammad Azhar and Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry expressed these views while addressing a party workers convention that was organised here on Thursday to motivate people for the PTI’s ‘Real Independence March’.

They further said that the ‘imported’ government’s worst economic performance is in front of the people; “every day, the rupee is losing its value, and there is no economic stability.” “The stock market crashes daily, load shedding is increasing, inflation is rising, businesses are ruined and people are angry. This is the same economy that two months ago was stable and growing at 5.5 percent per annum,” they added.

They claimed that the country was pushed towards slavery after removing a democratic government through a conspiracy. They said that the plan (for the removal of the PTI government) was made in Washington and London, but the people stood behind Imran Khan. “He (Khan) has always voiced the Muslims’ concerns the concerns of the Muslims, and he always stood up for Pakistan and the Muslims world,” they added.

They said that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision regarding the defecting PTI members shows that the Constitution is not being implemented. “The government is refusing to hold early elections; if it takes an unconstitutional step then the people will resort to street agitation. It will be the people’s votes that will decide the future government, not the ECP,” they added.

