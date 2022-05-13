Foreign funding case: PTI raises questions over scrutiny committee’s report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has questioned the authenticity of certain portions of the report of Scrutiny Committee related to PTI’s finances in Foreign Funding Case. During the hearing of Foreign Funding Case, PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan pointed out that there were serious discrepancies in the Scrutiny Committee’s report regarding PTI’s finances.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case. The bench heard the arguments of the defence lawyer, who again maintained that that all the funds PTI received from overseas Pakistani donors were legal and their record was duly submitted to the ECP.

The counsel said the Scrutiny Committee that probed PTI’s accounts in Foreign Funding Case misinterpreted the related provisions of Political Parties Order 2002 regarding the foreign funding.

He said the Scrutiny Committee lacked the proper expertise to probe the financial records of PTI. On the other hand, he said, the PTI’s accounts were duly audited by the reputed/ leading audit firms of Pakistan.

