Bilawal sends letter to his BD counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has addressed a letter to his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and desired to work together in the spirit of friendship and understanding with a view to further consolidating Pakistan-Bangladesh relations to the mutual benefit of peoples of the two countries.

Through a letter, addressed to the foreign minister of Bangladesh, FM Bilawal stated that Pakistan and Bangladesh are bound by ties of shared history, common faith, values, and traditions.

“Our bilateral relations have a bright future…I look forward to working with you in the spirit of friendship and understanding with a view to further consolidating Pakistan-Bangladesh relations to the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Bilawal further wrote.

Bilawal also thanked Foreign Minister Momen for his felicitation message on his appointment as the foreign minister of Pakistan.

